Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Dead: ‘Rob & Big’ Star Dies At 45

Image Courtesy of MTV

This is absolutely heartbreaking! Beloved MTV star and former BFF to Rob Dyrdek, Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, passed away at the age of 45 on May 9 and we could not be more devastated. Get the details on the ‘Rob & Big’ star’s death here.

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, one half of Rob Dyrdek‘s hit MTV show Rob & Big, passed away on the morning of May 9, according to TMZ. He was 45. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Big Black was best friend’s with Rob and acted as his bodyguard on their reality series, which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2008. Rob and Big would get into all kinds of antics on the show like catching people with their net gun and hilariously attempting to exorcise their own house.

Though Chris and Rob were absolutely adorable together on screen, their relationship changed throughout filming. Rob discussed their heartbreaking falling out a few years ago.

Chris had a rich life outside of television, as he served in the U.S. Navy and was father to a 9-year-old girl.

Our hearts go out to all of Chris’ nearest and dearest during this dark time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your condolences for Big’s family and friends below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.