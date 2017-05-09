‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Chef Adam Unlocks Crew Secrets & Teases Malia Make-Out

REX/Shutterstock

Get ready for the craziest ride at sea! Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is finally here! The show’s 2nd episode of season 2 airs tonight, May 9, and we’ve got the scoop from Chef Adam! He EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com all about the epic drama and hot hookups!

Chef Adam Glick didn’t hold back when he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE details about season two of Below Deck Mediterranean! Check out his interview and don’t forget to catch all of the action TONIGHT at 9 PM ET on Bravo!

In the previews for the show, you admitted that you’re “distracted by the ladies.” So, what are your thoughts about hooking up with your fellow crew members?

I’d have to say crew relations are generally, not a great idea. But it is possible, I’ve seen it done. It’s just a fairly rare circumstance, where two people truly hit it off and get the opportunity to actually stay in the same country long enough to make it work. ha.

Also, in the previews, you’re seen locking lips with Malia — How did that happen?

Malia, Malia, Malia. When I see something I like (which isn’t often), I tend to go for it. I’ve never in my career encountered a siren like her. Any human will gravitate to her, it’s just impossible not to.

Do you and Bobby [who was also seen showing interest in Malia] clash over her?

Bobby and I rarely got to spend time together, maybe the occasional night out or passing by in the galley – for the rest, you will have to just tune in and see it for yourself!

What are your thoughts on Bobby’s approach with the ladies?

Bobby is a good looking firefighter with heaps of tattoos. He doesn’t even need to approach the ladies, they approach him!

What don’t the viewers know about you? What do you want viewers to take away from their first season watching you?

..Oh the van. After living in a cedar closet on yacht for a decade, it actually feels natural and most comfortable to be in my cedar lined sprinter van. It’s much bigger than my cabin on a boat. It’s well known in our industry that the chef gets it pretty hard, and can be short tempered as a result. So, in the few weeks that I get to spend on land, I spend it cruising new sites in my LandYacht, melting away the stresses of being a yacht chef. It just feels natural and was built with purpose.

In the show’s previews, you said that Hannah has “resting b–ch face.” So, can we expect you to be at the center of other spats this season?

[I’m a] Real charmer, huh? I never did have much of a way with words, particularly when I’m under the gun in the galley. My way of getting through the crazy times, is to ‘call em as I see em.’ Anyone who’s ever worked with a chef in a restaurant or hotel can attest to this, there’s no time for chit chat, until that food is out and customers are happy. Let’s just say something in the “aromatics family” might make this chilled out surf chef, crack like an egg.

From the first episode, it seems like you’re a badass who does what he wants; hence the butter in the meals and your boss-like attitude. What do you think the cast thinks about your presence in the kitchen?

I don’t know too many ‘bad-ass’ Eagle Scouts… But as a Chef, like many, who’ve been fighting their way for a decade or more, I’ve learned how to stand up for myself. I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t. Perhaps I should take some communication classes so I can better convey my thoughts and strategies. As far as the crew? Most crew know not to bother the chef too much. I feel sorry for the ‘Green’ ones. That’s not always a pleasant sight. Chefs want things done their way, that can be difficult with eight other crew members.

How would you sum up this season? What can you tease?

This season is an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. It’s been smooth sailing so far, but with all these hook-ups, and crew in close quarters, something is bound to go wrong. Through the highs and lows, we all survived.

What would you say is your motto on the show?

My motto for the show? Let us take this epic ride together, attempt to all get along, get off and high-five with a smile.

What are your opinions of the other cast members?

— Sandy: Kind hearted, good soul, incredible at managing people and yachts alike

— Wes: Great young Captain, he’s going far in this industry really fast!

— Hannah: She’s as sweet as a peach on the inside, and an Aussie, don’t mess with a strong Aussie.

— Bugs: A sassy commander at heart, and a free spirit with lots of love to give.

— Lauren: Has energy to take us all to the moon and back, with smiles for miles.

— Malia: Gorgeous, athletic water lady; what can I say?… Just my type.

— Max: If Ricky Gervais has a thin, blonde, half-his-age doppelgänger, it would be Max. Legendary.

— Bobby: He’s a really cool guy. I wish I could have spent more time with him on the boat.

