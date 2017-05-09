Courtesy of Instagram

Excuse us while we totally fangirl out! Calum Worthy shared the cutest photo with his ‘Austin & Ally’ co-stars Ross Lynch and Laura Marano on May 6. Be right back, going to frame this amazing picture ASAP!

So cute! Calum Worthy, 26, Ross Lynch, 21, and Laura Marano, 21, had the most adorable Austin & Ally reunion on May 6. Calum blessed us all by posting an Instagram photo of their get together. “Brought some friends to see @algore’s @aninconvenienttruth tonight!” Calum captioned the pic. “All we’re missing is Raini… #ClimateChangeIsReal #BeInconvenient.”

Aren’t they just the cutest? We are not worthy, get it? We miss the Austin & Ally crew so much. It’s so great to see they’re all still so close. But wait, where is Raini Rodriguez, 23? Laura reposted the sweet Instagram pic and revealed that Raini’s currently in Texas. “We’re prettttty cute, but we’d be much cuter with @rainydaychatter (Texas is so lucky it gets to have her right now),” she captioned the photo.

It’s only been a little over a year since Austin & Ally’s series finale. The show ran on Disney Channel after 4 incredible seasons. The beloved series gave us Ross, Laura, Calum, and Raini. What would we do without them?

So, is there a chance we could see the Austin & Ally cast together again on the big screen? Back in 2016, Laura told our sister site Variety that she would do an Austin & Ally movie “in a heartbeat.” Let’s make it happen!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Austin & Ally should be revived? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.