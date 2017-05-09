Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Already Engaged? 5 Signs That Prove They Might Be

FameFlyNet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spending more and more time in the public eye, and it has us wondering if they may already be engaged! See all of the potential proof of an impending wedding, here.

1. She chose him over one of her besties. When it came down to sitting on the sidelines of Prince Harry’s big royal polo match or going to her friend Serena Williams’ baby shower, Meghan Markle chose to cheer on her man. It’s usually only after engagement that your guy takes priority over your girls, especially when it’s something so important!

2. Prince H. could be following in his brother’s footsteps. You may recall that in 2010, Prince William popped the question to Kate Middleton at least a month before they told the world. We’re just saying, we wouldn’t be shocked to hear in a month that Harry proposed already.

3. Meghan will be Harry’s date to Pippa Middleton’s wedding. There’s a rumored “no ring, no bring” policy in place, so maybe Meghan has a secret ring already! If not, it’s still a huge deal to be invited to a small family wedding like that, and we doubt she would be on the guest list if the relationship wasn’t VERY serious.

4. She’s clearing her responsibilities. Meghan is reportedly ready to end her acting career after her contract with Suits is finished, and she shockingly closed down her lifestyle blog The Tig. Kate was similarly told that being in the royal family is a full-time job back before her own engagement. Now it seems to be Meghan’s turn.

5. They’ve been travelling together. Though not exactly an official tour yet, Meghan and Harry have been going around trying to help disadvantaged people. Perhaps to build up her reputation, or maybe to prep her for all of the travelling she’ll do as a duchess!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Meghan and Harry may already be engaged? Let us know!

