Anderson Cooper Rolls His Eyes Over KellyAnne Conway’s ‘Alternative Facts’ On Comey Firing

Hah! Anderson Cooper was totally unable to contain his disgust at Kellyanne Conway’s ‘alternative facts’ about FBI Director James Comey’s firing. He openly rolled his eyes when she said it had nothing to do with the department’s investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Cooper couldn’t help himself when it came to dealing with Conway’s bogus reasons for why the administration said they wanted Comey out, refusing to back down when she kept repeating that it was over how he handled Hillary Clinton‘s private e-mail server investigation. He openly rolled his eyes as she pressed on, and it became GIF magic!

Anderson Cooper's eye roll for Kellyanne Conway is everything https://t.co/G5Kk1JpNP7 #FBIDirector pic.twitter.com/UefGfHmddM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 10, 2017

Cooper called her out hard, saying “But this is stuff that as a candidate, Trump praised James Comey, he talked about this on the campaign all the time. All of a sudden, the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails?” Coop asked Conway. “Why now are you concerned about the Hillary Clinton email investigation when as a candidate, Trump was praising it from the campaign trail?”

This eye rolling at Kellyanne Conway is some of the BEST interview work Anderson Cooper has ever done. pic.twitter.com/pVfwqajFgU — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) May 10, 2017

“I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here,” Conway replied, giving is a nice little reminder of the time she used “alternative facts” to describe an outright lie. The anchor hit back “That makes no sense,” when she said the president “acted decisively” to fire Comey. Cooper really let her have it, saying the reasoning was “bogus” and “ridiculous,” asking, “You don’t think it looks odd at all that the president of the United States is firing the guy who’s leading the investigation into the president’s White House and the people around the president?” Conway then let out another “alternative fact” by saying, “The president is not under investigation.” UGH! We CAN’T with this woman, and neither can Coop. HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Cooper’s eye roll? Appropriate over Conway’s lies or unprofessional?

