‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now? — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

It’s hard to believe that ‘American Idol’ began in 2002! After 15 seasons and a short-lived cancellation, the hit show will return in 2018 under a new network! Let’s travel back in time to see what your favorite winners are up to now!

From 2002-2016, American Idol was a fan favorite show! When the singing competition came to an end in April 2016, viewers were devastated. However, their hope was restored when ABC confirmed, May 9, that the show would return to the small screen in 2018! While we attempt to contain our excitement, let’s take a look back at the winners through the years! Click through the gallery above to see Kelly Clarkson, 35, and more, then and now!

Season 1: After she won the first-ever American Idol competition in 2002, Kelly Clarkson’s career instantly took off! To this day, we still sing her popular hits, “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “Behind These Hazel Eyes”. Now, the singer has two children with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, 40 — River Rose, 2, and Remington Alexander, 1. And, Kelly is still belting out her signature high notes as well. She’s voiced her plans for a potential album in 2017, and she’s set to voice Leah the horse in The Star [which will be released in Nov. 2017].

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino, 32. Fantasia released a ton of music after winning the show’s third season, with her most recent album being, Side Effects of You [2013]. She also expanded her career to acting. She has two children — a son, Dallas Xavier, 5, and daughter, Zion Quari, 15. Fantasia is married to Kendall Taylor.

Season 4: Carrie Underwood, 34: The [musical] face of the NFL’s Sunday night games may be the most successful American Idol winner ever. Carrie dropped her fifth successful studio album, Storyteller, in Oct. 2015. She has since won a ton of awards, which include: CMT Artist of the Year [2016], Female Vocalist of the Year [2016 CMAs], and more. The singer has even expanded her career into acting with her most recent project, NBC’s live broadcast of The Sound of Music. Carrie married NHL star, Mike Fisher, 36, in 2010. They have one child together — a son, Isaiah Michael, 2. In Early 2017, Carrie announced that she would be taking some time off to be with her family. She is reportedly working on a sixth album.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks, 27: After the success of her 2009 album, Battlefield and her hits, “Tattoo” and “No Air”, Jordin is still going strong. She’s dabbled in the acting world for a bit with her 2012 film, Sparkle. But, in 2015, Jordin returned music with her third album, Right Here, Right Now, which penned her hit single “Double Tap” [ft. 2 Chainz]. In between all of the career madness, Jordin had a serious relationship with singer, Jason Derulo, 27. The two shockingly split in 2014 after going public in 2012.

Season 11: Phillip Phillips, 26: When we think of Phillip, we think of his biggest hit, “Home”. He dropped his sophomore album, Behind the Light, in 2014. Then, in 2015, he married his girlfriend, Hannah. Phillip has laid low since he reportedly filed a lawsuit against his record label in 2015.

Take a look through our gallery [above] to see the rest of the American Idol winners through the years!

HollywoodLifers, who was YOUR favorite winner?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.