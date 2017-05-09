‘American Idol’ Officially Returning On ABC, Network Confirms

Image Courtesy of FOX

It looks like ‘American Idol’ was just on a break! Just a year after Fox pulled the plug on the singing competition, it has officially been picked up by ABC, the network announced on May 9.

It’s a yes from ABC! After running for 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol will return in 2018, this time on ABC. We can’t really say we’re too surprised by the news, as the rumors have been circling for some time now.

“American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it,” Disney/ABC Television Group president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than- ever Idol.”

ABC said that a host and judges will be announced at a later time. Original host Ryan Seacrest, 42, is now co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa, 46, on the network, and there are reports that he will return as host for the ABC reboot. Kelly asked him whether or not he’d be hosting the reboot on the May 8 edition of their show, before the official announcement was made. “I don’t know about that part yet. We haven’t gotten that far,” he said.

Of course, after the show’s cancellation, creator Simon Fuller revealed that he assumed they’d be back eventually. “The next generation of Idol — and Idol will certainly be coming back for sure — will have a youthful glow, and it will be pioneering again, just as it was when we first began,” Simon told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are loads of ideas being shared and I’m deep in thought about how we can evolve Idol. We debuted at the very beginning of the digital world. So the next generation of Idol will be a lot more interactive, a lot more immersive. For me the most exciting thing is we can really now dive deep with all the new technology that’s coming. My head is exploding with opportunities.”

Well it sounds like now, he can explore those opportunities.

