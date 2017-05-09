REX/Shutterstock

It’s apparently time for Abby Lee Miller to face the music. The former ‘Dance Moms’ host was reportedly sentenced to prison on May 9. A judge in Pittsburgh reportedly made the decision. See how long she will allegedly be behind bars.

Abby Lee Miller, 50, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release on May 9, according to Deadline and multiple reports. Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti delivered the ruling in Pittsburgh, PA, where Miller was also reportedly fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $10,000 judgement.

Miller, herself, reportedly took the stand in court on May 9, where she said, “Dance Moms became a hit and I became the laughing stock of Reality TV,” according to the site. She allegedly became emotional when she pleaded that her newfound fame [at the time], clouded her judgement, which led her to her current state.

The former dance teacher allegedly pleaded with the judge that she would be on her best behavior if given leniency. She also reportedly wanted to grab lunch with the judge “after this,” [meaning her court hearing].

The U.S. Attorney’s office reportedly wanted Miller to serve two and a half years behind bars. However, her lawyers allegedly pressed for a lesser sentence since she was “first-time offender.”

Before the reported May 9 ruling, the court held a lengthy meeting [May 8] where Miller’s defense distributed its side of the case. In both court dates [May 8-9], Miller reportedly showed up with her former on-air antagonists, Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland. The women allegedly sat behind her. Their reported support seemed odd, seeing as Hyland sued Miller in early 2014, for assault, defamation and destruction of her property.

The alleged May 9 ruling, came almost two years after the former Lifetime host was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in 2015. The counts included: bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations. She was indicted after both, the FBI and IRS completed through investigations. Miller also reportedly concealed more than $755,000 from the courts in earnings from Dance Moms. She originally filed for bankruptcy in 2010.

Although she’s been off of the small screen due to her legal proceedings, Miller has been out and about. Just yesterday, [May 8], Miller was quite active on social media. She was posting information and ads about future events she had planned at her LA ALDC facility. Depending on when her reported sentence begins, Miller may be unable to attend her previously planned engagements.

HollywoodLifers, did you think Abby was actually going to be sentenced to prison?

