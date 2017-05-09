Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction Thrown Out: Ex-NFL Player’s Record Cleared Of Killing

Rex/Shutterstock

Believe it or not, but Aaron Hernandez now has a clean criminal record. Even though the ex-New England Patriots player committed suicide while serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013, a judge decided to throw that murder conviction out!

Perhaps this will be the final chapter in the story of Aaron Hernandez. Judge Susan Garsh of Massachusetts ruled on May 9 that the former New England Patriots’ tight end’s record should be vacated, per the New York Post, ultimately erasing the 2013 murder conviction that locked the 27-year-old up in jail for life.

Judge Garsh ruled that there’s a legal doctrine that requires the state vacates a conviction when a defended passes away before they exhaust all their appeals options. Because Aaron was still appealing the murder conviction when he hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, Judge Garsh had no choice but to throw the case out. Update: The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said they plan to appeal the decision, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors fought hard to uphold Aaron’s conviction, according to TMZ, stating that if he were ultimately cleared of murder, it would force the Patriots to pay out the remainder of his contract (estimated to be worth around $6.5. millions.) The prosecution also said that this would be rewarding Aaron for sort of cheating the system, cutting his own appeal short by taking his own life. However, the Judge said that the legal precedent was binding and they had to follow it.

Aaron seemed to know what he was doing. In his last message to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the ex-Patriots player told Shayanna that he thought she was “a true angel and the definition of God’s love.” However, he ended the message with two words – “You’re Rich” – indicating that this suicide was a way to ensure that his fiancée and 4-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez, would receive the money from his New England contract.

This may be the last the world hears about Aaron Hernandez. The ex-NFL star committed suicide just days after he was acquitted of the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtardo, 28, two men shot dead outside a Boston nightclub. Shortly after the acquittal, Aaron was found in his cell with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck. He had written a Bible verse – “John 3:16” – on his forehead.

What do you think about the judge throwing out Aaron Hernandez’s conviction, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was the right thing to do?

