’13 Reasons Why’ Boss Finally Spills On Season 2: Hannah’s Role, A Time Jump & More

The first details about ’13 Reasons Why’ are finally here. Showrunner Brian Yorkey revealed where season 2 will pick up, how much we’ll see of Hannah, and more spoilers in an all-new interview.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why ended with a lot of questions. Thankfully, we’re going to get those questions answered in season 2. The show got renewed for a second season on May 7, and showrunner Brian Yorkey is already spilling spoilers on what we can expect. First and foremost, will Hannah play a huge role in season 2? Yes! Her story is far from over.

“I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death?” Brian told Entertainment Weekly. “Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

He also revealed that Jessica’s story is far from over. As you’ll recall, Jessica found out she was raped by her boyfriend’s best friend Bryce while she was unconscious. “I want to do Jessica’s story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it’s something that millions of young women go through. And also [I want to] see somebody punch Bryce in the face,” Brian continued.

Season 2 will also go back and forth between the past and the present. In addition, a new “analog technology” will play a “hugely important role,” just like the tapes did in the first season. Brian confirmed there will be a voiceover in “every episode,” but it won’t be Hannah’s voice. The second season also won’t be picking up right where we left off. “I would say it’s safe to say we pick up a number of months after the first season ended,” Brian said. 13 Reasons Why does not have a premiere date yet.

