Selena Gomez ‘Over The Moon’ That ’13 Reasons Why’ Got 2nd Season: ‘A Dream Come True’

To say that Selena Gomez is excited that ’13 Reasons Why’ got picked up for season 2 is an understatement! The show, that Selena produces, is her ‘baby’, and we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘over the moon’ about the news!

“Selena [Gomez] couldn’t be happier. She’s just over the moon with the news that her ‘baby’ [13 Reasons Why] has been picked up for a second season. She’s just so grateful that so many people resonated with such an important topic and that she can continue to help shed light and inspire discussion around bullying and suicide.

“Selena is really excited at the prospect of producing more thought provoking projects. She of course loves being in front of the camera, but being behind the scenes as an executive producer is really a dream come true for her. With the huge success of 13 Reasons Why, Selena feels like the possibilities are endless!”

We’re so happy that Selena is happy. And she’s not the only person who’s thrilled about a season 2. The show is one of our favorites right now, and it getting a second season is amazing news! There were so many questions left unanswered in the season finale that will hopefully be addressed in season 2.

Like: what really happened to Alex (Miles Heizer)? And was Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) lying about the (13) reasons why she committed suicide? This is going to be such a fascinating continuation of an already fascinating show.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that 13 Reasons Why got picked up for season 2? Let us know!