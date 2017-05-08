Zac Efron Kisses New GF Alexandra Daddario In Adorable MTV Awards Snap — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Did Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario just confirm their romance with this pic from the MTV Movie & TV Awards?! In a shot posted to Alex’s Instagram, Zac sweetly kisses her on the face — and it definitely looks like they’re the real deal!

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 to promote their upcoming film, Baywatch, and although they walked the red carpet separately, they seemed pretty cozy once they got inside! Just days after HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported that the co-stars have secretly been dating, Alexandra posted an Instagram of them together from the event…and he’s adorably kissing her cheek in it, while she has a huge smile on her face!

During the show, Zac and Alex presented an award together, and they noticeably entered and exited the stage hand-in-hand. It was definitely even more intimate than how we’re used to seeing stars hit the stage at award shows! Hey, we don’t blame them for falling for each other — after all, they’re both super hot, and they filmed a movie together that required them to wear very little clothing.

However, even though our EXCLUSIVE insider says these two are low-key dating, they’re also not “rushing into anything.” They have been spending a lot of time together since filming wrapped, though, and now that they went public with some PDA, maybe we’ll start seeing more of them as a couple!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zac and Alexandra make a cute couple?

