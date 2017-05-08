Tess Ward: 5 Things To Know About Harry Styles’ Alleged New Girlfriend

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Harry Styles is reportedly dating ‘Naked Diet’ chef Tess Ward, which means many of his fans are likely clamoring to find out more about her — they may even be surprised by what they learn. For instance… did you know she’s a chef AND a blogger? Keep reading to find out more!

1. Tess has a love for fashion and food. In fact, it’s why she and Harry bonded so easily. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly,” a source told The Sun.

2. Tess has a huge online following thanks to her hit cookbooks and gorgeous looks. She has 82,000 followers on Instagram and 20,000 followers on Twitter.

3. She once trained with top chefs at The Ritz, according to the Daily Mail.

4. Tess is a woman of many talents. On top of cooking and blogging, she also models. Are you surprised? We weren’t — she’s beautiful!

5. Hopefully Harry likes a social woman because Tess is reportedly a regular on the London social scene — she’s friends with Suki Waterhouse, Millie Mackintosh and Amber Le Bon.

