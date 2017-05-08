Jack Schlossberg: 5 Things To Know About JFK Jr.’s Look-Alike Nephew

REX/Shutterstock

We did a double take when we saw Jack Schlossberg at the Profile in Courage Awards on May 7. JFK’s grandson is practically his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.’s twin! There’s far more to Jack than his dashing good looks, though. Learn more about JFK’s grandson!

1. He’s his uncle’s look-alike

No, you’re not seeing things. Jack Schlossberg, 24, is the spitting image of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy, Jr. It’s to the point that it’s uncanny. Jack is the youngest son of Caroline Kennedy, and the late President Kennedy and Jackie Onassis‘s only grandson. JFK Jr. died in 1999, when he was just 38 years old, and Jack was six. Seriously, though, the hair, eyes and jawline make them practically identical. Just check out, in the photo above, what John Jr. looked like when he was Jack’s age. Crazier hair, but total twins otherwise!

2. He’s lived in Japan for years

Jack’s following in his mother’s footsteps by entering public service after graduating from Yale in 2015 with a degree in Japanese history. Caroline was the US Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, and Jack lived overseas in Japan with her. In his speech at the JFK Profile In Courage Awards, Jack spoke about his experience:

“I learned a lot about Japan. But the most important thing I learned was about my own country,” Jack said. “It was something I had been told all my life but never fully grasped. I saw how people around the world see America: a beacon of opportunity, stability and strength in a world of uncertainty. America’s historic role has been just that. America, as President Kennedy once described it ‘has always been a lantern in the dark for those who love freedom but are persecuted, in misery, or in need.’”

3. He’s a political writer

Another similarity between Jack and his uncle: political writing. John Jr. was the publisher of George, a now-defunct political magazine out of Washington, DC. Jack writes about politics, with bylines in the Washington Post, Time, and Politico. His sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, 27, is a reporter for The New York Times.

4. He founded a non-profit in 8th grade

Well, now we feel inadequate. Jack’s a brilliant go-getter who co-founded the non-profit RelightNY while he was still in middle school. The organization, founded in 2007, gives energy-efficient light bulbs to low-income families around NYC and promotes environmental awareness. Wow!

5. He’s a volunteer EMT

As if he couldn’t get cuter, Jack is very into volunteering. He’s actually a volunteer EMT in NYC. There’s a chance if you’re in an emergency, Jack will come to help!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jack looks like his uncle? Let us know!

