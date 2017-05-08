Brigitte Macron: 5 Things To Know On 64-Year Old Wife Of New President Emmanuel

AP Images

Behind every successful man is a strong woman. Now that Emmanuel Macron has been named the newest (and youngest) President of France, fans can’t stop buzzing about his wife and number one supporter, Brigitte. Here’s 5 things to know about her!

1. Say hello to France’s new First Lady!

As of May 7, Brigitte Macron, 64, (surname Trogneux) is officially the First Lady of France! Her husband, Emmanuel Macron, 39, won the election against Marine Le Pen after an extremely close campaigning season. The majority of fans were rooting for Emmanuel since day one!

2. She’s got a sweet tooth.

Brigitte’s upbringing has nothing to do with politics. The blonde beauty actually comes from a family of chocolatiers — yes, people who make and eat chocolate all day long. The thriving business has been family owned and operated for years, and some local Frenchmen even say they make the best macarons around!

Peuple de France, nous ne céderons rien à la peur. Nous ne céderons rien à la division. Nous ne céderons rien au mensonge. pic.twitter.com/l9BDqyUm8u — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 7, 2017

3. She met Emmanuel is a pretty nontraditional way.

Not only is Brigitte 24 years older than her husband, she also met him while being married to somebody else. Ironically, that only made Emmanuel want to marry her more! “At the age of 17, Emmanuel said to me, ‘Whatever you do, I will marry you!,” she gushed to Parisian magazine Match.

4. They shared a Romeo & Juliet romance!

We swear we’re not making this up. Emmanuel and Brigitte had an affair, which extremely upset his parents! They moved their son to Paris just to get away from his lady and begged her to stay away from him (at least until he turned 18). The couple went on to marry in 2007.

5. Brigitte’s future is all about to change!

When Emmanuel joined the presidential election, Brigitte put her teaching career on hold so she could fully support and help him. Now that he’s won, she’ll most likely leave her job as a teacher and take the role as his advisor. A new chapter is about the start for the power couple!

