QUIZ: Prom Dresses — Discover The Perfect Color For Your Gown In 5 Easy Questions

Glam, chic or bold? With so many colors available, it’s tough to decide what look to go for when trying to make a fashion statement at prom! Instead of stressing over what to wear, take our quiz to find out the perfect shade for your gorgeous gown!

It’s spring and that means prom is right around the corner! For many students, it’s the perfect time to dress to impress, instead of rocking our usual (just got out of bed last-minute) looks. This makes it difficult to choose what gown and color to go for, since the big dance is a momentous occasion with photo shoots galore. Blake Lively looked like a total princess for her high school prom, wearing a sparkling pink gown and tiara. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, went simple with her white gown featuring a sweetheart cut, while Demi Lovato dropped jaws in her red number!

To help break it down, it’s best to look at your personality traits and what makes you so unique! Whether you’re going to the dance with your man, BFF, or girl squad can make a difference. Maybe you all want to wear matching ensembles to steal the show or possibly, you’d love to dazzle by opting for a neutral floor-length dress with elegant accessories. Who knows, you might be rebellious like Jaden Smith, who wore an all-white superhero tux for his event! If anyone says you can’t rock a rainbow gown — they don’t want you to win (cue DJ Khaled).

For style cues, we can even turn to Emma Watson as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, who slayed in the iconic yellow gown during the film. It’s obvious she felt like a total goddess while lighting up the dance floor. Nina Dobrev also wowed in her sizzling hot pink design for her character Elena’s prom in The Vampire Diaries. With so many colors to choose from, there’s no way to lose!

HollywoodLifers, what color prom dress will you be wearing? Tell us!

