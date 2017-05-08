USA Vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch The Ice Hockey World Championship Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After dropping their first game to Germany, the USA rebounded with a solid win over Denmark. Can they keep the momentum going when they play Sweden on May 8? Tune in to the game at 2:15 PM ET to find out!

Though team USA opened up the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship tournament on the wrong skate, losing 2-1 to co-host Germany, the Americans weren’t going to let that loss ruin their run for the gold. When they met Denmark, the Yanks fired on all cylinders, routing the 2018 IIHF men’s hockey tournament hosts in a 7-2 victory. They’ll need the momentum when they meet hockey heavyweights Sweden for this match. It’s going to be hot so don’t miss a single moment.

The U.S.’s first win came after a pair of standout performances. Anders Lee, 26, of the New York Islanders, scored twice during the game, including the opening point on a power play. However, the real star of that show was Clayton Keller. The 18-year-old Arizona Coyotes forward is the youngest player at the World Ice Hockey championships, and he let everyone know he had arrived with an epic hat trick against Denmark.

“It’s always cool to score goals. That’s what everybody wants to do. My line-mates made some great plays and I was fortunate to be able to put them in,” Clayton said after the game, according to Sports Illustrated. Along with Ander’s two goals and Clayton’s three, Brock Nelson, 25 and Johnny Gaudreau, 23, also found the back of Denmark’s goal.

“We are a fast and skilled team and if we do the little things right, we can be successful,” Clayton said after the victory, according to USA Today. It’s right – the USA is the youngest team in the tournament. Clayton actually led the USA in points when it won the IIHF World Junior Championships earlier in 2017. Anders is the oldest player on the team, but he’s already gained years of experience that will help the USA in this tournament.

“He’s an outstanding player and a winning player. I’m glad he’s on this team because he brings a ton of intangibles – playing the right way, winning puck battles, being hard in front of the net,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He’s been a good leader.”

