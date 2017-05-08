Chelsea Vs. Middlesbrough F.C. Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Chelsea is so, so close to clinching the English Premier League, they can taste it! Antonio Conte’s men will try to get closer to the league title on May 8 when they play Middlesbrough F.C., so tune in at 3:00 PM ET to watch every second!

Heading into this match at Old Trafford, Chelsea needs two victories to win the 2017-18 English Premier League championship. With this match against Middlesbrough F.C. and a clash against West Brom set for May 12, the Pensioners could wrap up the Premiership right before the weekend starts. Incredible! Of course, if the Smoggies pull off the upset, it could spoil Chelsea’s plans to kick off the celebration early. Will Chelsea take one of the final two steps to the championship? There’s only one way to find out – watch!

For these two squads, there’s a bit of history haunting this match. At 19th place, Middlesbrough will likely join Sunderland in getting relegated down to the EFL Championship. If Chelsea defeats The Boro and knocks them down to the lower league, it will mirror the 1988 “Battle of Stamford Bridge.” Nearly 30 years ago, Boro sent the Blues packing in a relegation payoff match, one marked with violence. Boro won, causing Blues supporters to riot.

“Chelsea fans in the tier above us had their faces contorted with hate,” Stuart Bell, the late Middlesbrough MP, said at the time, according to the Daily Mail. “They were pelting us with oranges and one youth threw a bottle of beer which sprayed everyone.” While it’s unlikely that this match will produce the same outbursts of violence, expect the match to get emotional for both sides.

“I can see the right concentration, the right focus, about my players,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, 47, said, per the BBC. “Don’t forget we started this season with a lot of problems and now we have a fantastic possibility to reach a great target and win the Premier League, and also to play the FA Cup final. These two big targets for us are very, very important, the most important things for us.”

