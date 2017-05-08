‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy & Normani Kordei Slay Racially-Charged Contemporary Dance

Amazing! Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy delivered the most brilliant dance of the season on ‘DWTS.’ We’ve got the video of their racially-charged contemporary routine on May 8 that earned them a perfect score.

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei brought tears to the eyes of the Dancing with the Stars audience with her emotionally charged contemporary dance alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy that told the story of how she’s been bullied because of her race. The 31-year-old pro partner choreographed such a brilliant routine that showcased her emotion through movement. The opening featured a crowd that was “suffocating” her while she was trying to break free then allowed her to do solo moves until Val joined her onstage as they later slayed the bullies and won!

The piece was so emotional it got a tearful standing ovation from the audience and even the judges, with the exception of Len Goodman, 73. Julianne Hough, 28, didn’t even sit down for her critique, telling Normani and Val that “I am completely mesmerized,” and that “When you can tell a story like that, that is so profound that can touch so many people, it’s more than just dance. You’re creating art and history.”

Bruno Tonioli, 61, told her she was going to get “the Pulitzer Prize for extraordinary storytelling.” Even crotchety old Len who described himself as a “fuddy duddy” who doesn’t like contemporary dance said that “The audience was spellbound and so was I.” In the end, the couple got perfect 10’s from the judges for their flawless and powerful performance.

In a pre-taped segment before their appearance, Normani revealed that “This piece is so symbolic of times that I felt helpless and desperate. I was bullied terribly on social media.” The 20-year-old went on to describe an interview that was taken out of context where people ended up calling her the “N” word, which she painfully described as “really ugly.” She said that people went online to make images of her being “whipped, beaten and hung.” OMG, that is beyond disturbing! Val said the piece was about “breaking free and finding your strength,” and boy did they deliver!

