Tyga & Blac Chyna Reuniting After Kylie Split?: He Wants Them To ‘Make Moves Together’

Rumors have been raging that exes Tyga and Blac Chyna have gotten back together now that both of them are single again (bye, bye Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner!). HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga definitely wants to ‘make moves’ with Chyna now!

“Despite what people think, Tyga‘s not a gold digger,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And if he’s learned anything from Kanye [West], he’s not messing with any broke women either. That said, hell yeah he’d get back with [Blac] Chyna.” Wow! That is HUGE news.

“She’s been poppin’ for like the last four years and Tyga loves that,” the source continued. “She’s on the scene doing her thing and making big bags in a matter of minutes! He could see himself building with her and even managing her and her career. He’s always wanted them to make moves together, which is what they were trying to do in the beginning before she got pregnant with King [Cairo].”

“He’s always going to have feelings for her,” the insider said. “She’s the mother of his child and they have a long and crazy history together. If only she can keep her attitude in check, Tyga wouldn’t mind revisiting that situation.”

Rumors that Blac Chyna, 28, and Tyga, 27, might be getting back together were reignited when they were both spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend of May 6, and seen together in Miami the weekend before that. But we still don’t know if they were in these places together, or these were just really weird coincidences.

But if they are getting back together we definitely know someone who would NOT be happy. An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com that Chyna’s ex Rob Kardashian, 30, is already “super pissed” over the romance rumors.

