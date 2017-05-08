‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Farrah Kicks Her Mom Out Of Her House

Poor Debra! Farrah’s mom flew in to visit and help with Sophia’s birthday party on the May 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, but as soon as the fun-filled sleepover was complete, and Sophia’s friends were out the door, Farrah told her mom to follow suit. Why? No reason — Farrah just told her to scram!

MTV blessed us with TWO episode of Teen Mom OG this week, and major drama went down on the May 8 episode. First off, Farrah‘s mom, Debra Danielsen, made a comeback this week, as she flew in to Austin to help coordinate Sophia‘s sleepover-themed birthday party. And everything was great — that is until Debra tried showing Farrah pictures of her giving birth to Sophia. Then, when the party was over, Farrah asked Debra to pack her bags and find a hotel. Apparently, Farrah thought Debra knew this was the arrangement they had, but Debra acted completely unaware of the situation. Farrah then started screaming and blamed Debra for throwing a pity party.

“Are you staying at a hotel? Because you’re not going to be at my house the whole time,” Farrah said. “Last night and the night before you got to stay because Sophia wanted you to stay and it was a slumber party. And if you can’t respect the boundary and still hang out and be normal the week while you’re here then thats your loss.” Rough stuff!

Meanwhile, Maci grabbed lunch with Ryan‘s fiancee, Mackenzie, and they had a heart-to-heart about their experiences as teen moms. Maci expressed how she would love for Bentley to spend more time with Ryan, but she wants him to do so at Ryan’s house — not Jen and Larry‘s.

Later, Amber attended a model casting call with Matt, to book girls to walk in her first-ever Forever Haute fashion show. The girls seemed way too eager to be walking in a fashion show for Amber Portwood, but that’s just our opinion. Anyway, Amber also dyed her hair pink.

And pink hair must be a trend with teen moms because Catelynn did the same thing when she went to the salon with her mom. Tyler also paid a visit to his dad, and later told Catelynn that Butch seemed depressed. Let’s hope he doesn’t relapse!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Tell us how you feel below.