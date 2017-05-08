Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Their Love ‘Grows’ The More They Learn About Each Other

Splash News

How sweet! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are falling more in love every day and we discovered that these two can’t get enough of each other. With the progress they’re making, they continue to make each other absolutely smitten.

Fairytales really do come true! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are falling head over heels in love with each other and it’s getting stronger and stronger every day. The two spent time together at Coachella music festival and now they’re realizing how perfect this relationship is going. How lovely!

“It’s getting better and better between Selena and Abe each and every day,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As they learn more about each other their bond and love grows, Selena says she has to pinch herself sometimes, to check that she’s not dreaming!” Aww!

The feeling is definitely mutual and The Weeknd can’t get enough of his girlfriend. In fact, there is not a single thing he would change about her. The source revealed, “Abe loves absolutely everything about Selena — her beauty, talent, intelligence, her body — but he says his two favorite things about Selena are her smile, which makes him weak at the knees, and her heart.” Make us swoon! “He loves how caring and sweet she is, and how generous and kind she is to her fans, friends and family.”

A source previously told us that this relationship is the “real deal,” so it definitely sounds like these lovebirds have a promising future ahead! The source also mentioned that this is the first “grown-up relationship that Selena has had, and the first time ever she feels calm and stable.” So proud of you, Selena!

HollywoodLifers, don’t you just love how things are going for The Weeknd and Selena? Let us know in the comments section!

