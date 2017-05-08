The Weeknd Impresses Selena Gomez’s Family: They Think He’s ‘Amazing’

Selena Gomez’s family is officially giving The Weeknd their seal of approval! Some of Sel’s loved ones joined her at The Weeknd’s recent Texas concerts, and they absolutely LOVED it, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

While supporting her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, when his tour hit Texas last week, Selena Gomez, 24, got to spend time with her family that lived in the area, too. She even brought her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon and godson, Aiden, to one of the shows, and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that they had an amazing time!

“The Weeknd was super psyched to perform in front of Selena’s family — he really wanted to wow them, and he went all out to achieve his aim,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “And it worked! They were blown away by his talent and they think he’s an amazing artist.”

Although the 27-year-old has only been with Sel for a few months, he’s gone out of his way to win over her mom, Mandy, and has been more than successful. “He wants to show Mandy how much he loves and cares for her daughter and assure her that he would always respect, look after and protect her,” our source added. “Mandy is just crazy about him.”

Mandy hasn’t been shy about how happy she is with her daughter’s new relationship, either — she even commented on The Weeknd’s post of the pair at the Met Gala with the sweetest message. “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love,” she wrote. “Mama is happy.”

On top of that, Mandy also put up a photo of the pair to her own Instagram page, with the gushing caption, “I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions.” Slay, mama!

