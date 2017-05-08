San Bernardino Massacre: Relatives Suing Google & More For Letting ISIS Spread Messages

Courtesy of NBC

Families of three of the San Bernardino massacre victims are suing several social media giants, believing that they are allowing ISIS to spread their radicalization messages and recruit new members. We’ve got the details on why Google, Facebook and Twitter are under fire.

The deadly San Bernardino shooting may have happened almost two and half years ago, but the relatives of three of the victims want several social media giants to pay for helping ISIS spread messages that allegedly helped radicalize the killers. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the relatives of Tin Nguyen, Nicholas Thalasinos and Sierra Clayborn claim that Google, Facebook and Twitter aren’t trying hard enough to crack down on ISIS accounts and postings.

The devastating tragedy happened on Dec. 2, 2015 at the Inland Regional Center when married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, targeted a County Department of Public Health holiday party. 14 people were slaughtered and it was later revealed in an FBI investigation that the killers had self-radicalized due to “poison on the internet.” The lawsuit claims that “ISIS’ use of social media directly influenced their actions on the day of the San Bernardino massacre.”

The terrorist group has been known for postings on social media to try to recruit and radicalize new members. The wrongful death lawsuit points out that Tashfeen used Facebook to declare her allegiance to ISIS. The victims’ loved ones say that the companies haven’t done enough to shut down ISIS videos and postings and provide a “platform for the terrorist group, but also profit off of it by running advertisements against ISIS content.” Syed and Tashfeen never travelled to the Middle East for training with ISIS, as he was U.S.-born citizen of Pakistani descent, and she was a Pakistani-born lawful permanent U.S. resident.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the victims’ families will be able to win their lawsuit against the tech giants?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.