‘Quantico’ Scoop: Producer Teases S2 Finale & A ‘Beautiful’ Turn For Shelby & Clay

‘Quantico’ is gearing up for one heart-stopping finale. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with producer Beth Schacter all about what to expect in the season 2 finale, which includes Alex questioning what she wants with Ryan, a ‘beautiful’ turn in Shelby and Clay’s story, and more!

At the end of the episode, the team says they’re planning to strike at the constitutional convention 100 days from now, so are we going to jump forward in time to that point in the finale?

You’re going to see a little bit of what the 100 days look like for our team going up against the Collaborators, and what Alex says is how we start 22. When we start the season finale, they have said they’re going to make the Collaborators believe they are on their side, and they’re going to work in the shadows for 100 days and become basically terrorists against the Collaborators. Because that’s the only way to fight them. So we go through a little bit of time in the opening of the finale, but the constitutional convention is the final showdown. We are gearing up for a huge set piece there, which is not your average location for a big, epic showdown. But because of the politics of this season, it’s just been a great way to really address what the Collaborators stand for. They stand for undermining the very foundation of what makes this country great, so for us, it was the perfect place for a showdown.

So much of what Roarke is doing is in the same vein of what’s going on in our country right now. It’s very scary.

It is. And we’re not doing it after it happens in real life, which is actually terrifying for us. I’ve been teasing Josh [Safran] that he’s been Jumanji-ing the year because he keeps coming in with these crazy ideas and we’re like, “That will never happen.” And then six weeks after, we’re like, “Oh, God. That just happened.” We’re hoping we’re going to Jumanji a great win. It’s interesting, what it really taught the writers’ room and all of us working on the show is how fragile our freedoms are, and it’s been really fun for our team to learn that at the same time we’re learning it in the writers’ room. A lot of the conversations that you’re hearing from the team in this episode and the finale are conversations we’ve had about how tenuous this all is and how valuable it is. We really do love what this country provides, and we never want it to be threatened.

What can you tease about this final showdown?

This is not a group of people that are going to be taken down with guns or bombs. It really does go back to the fact that we’re at the CIA this year and that the CIA is about intelligence and not about law enforcement. It really is about understanding your enemies, finding out where their weaknesses are, and exploiting those weaknesses as cleverly and clandestinely as possible. It will require a sacrifice from everybody on the team. No one walks away completely a victor. Everybody loses something for the greater good which is a great way to end the season because, if we’re lucky enough to do this for a third season, it puts everybody in a really great place.

Will everyone make it out alive?

Um, I mean, there are casualties. And some are physical and some of them are emotional when it comes to the end of the season. But when we kill someone, we really mean it as we always do. We’ve been very judicious about the body count in the back nine. There is a body count at the end of the season, but it’s very unexpected.

Will we see Raina and Nimah again?

Yes, we’re going to find out what they did to Nimah and Raina and what the task force is willing to do and has to do to exonerate them for the crime that they were framed for. So that is going to be part of our finale.

One of my favorite parts of this episode was Keyes getting a larger role and helping Ryan realize what his role is in his relationship with Alex. Is Ryan ready to accept that in a potential relationship with Alex?

I think it’s actually now Alex’s turn, and what’s really interesting about it is that she has to trust him that he is making those changes. So you’re asking the questions that Alex is asking in the finale, which is if he really has listened to Keyes, has he really taken it in? Can someone change? Because in the same way that she has to change and understand that there’s gray and you have to do bad to do good, can she also understand that Ryan can change and be good to her and good to himself? It’s that very grown up relationship that we love about Alex and Ryan. If they are truly meant to be, what are the circumstances and how do they both change and accept each other? It’s not an easy relationship between the two of them, which makes it so much fun to write.

Speaking of couples, let’s talk about Clay and Shelby. Now with Max out of the picture, could these two finally give in to their feelings?

They definitely have feelings for each other, and there’s a very definite story that we’re telling with them and their relationship, and what happens between them is so integral to the end of the season. We love the idea that she comes to him in this episode, and she has to get him to stand up on his own two feet. She’s the only one who can bring him back from the brink. And then the question becomes, is there ever a scenario where the two can be together just like Alex and Ryan? It takes a very beautiful turn that has always been where we knew the show was going to end up with the two of them. We’ve always had a clear vision of their story, and that scene in the finale is beautiful, and I will not spoil any of it.

Oh my gosh. I just want them to run away and get married.

I think they want to run away and get married, but they also know that it’s not that easy. That’s what so great about the two of them. They both know what could be, and they also know what should be. That’s the journey for them in the finale. And then we’ll see where we leave them, and if we get to pick up with them again. We love the two of them together. They’re just so wonderful and great characters and great actors. It’s such a complex dynamic. He’s the anti-Caleb. We already have Caleb, and he’s the best Caleb that will ever be. Every girl needs a Caleb in their life. We’re happy Shelby’s had him.

Another great part of 21 was the friendship between Owen and Miranda. They got along really well. Are we going to see more of them in the finale?

Yes. They have a great working relationship where they respect each other and also they tell each other the truth. Owen doesn’t have a lot of people in his life, and neither does Miranda actually, who just tell them the ungarnished truth. There’s a respect that they have both for each other as actors, and also the characters have great respect for each other and an honesty that’s been such a pleasure to watch because they’re so much fun. It’s something that both of them need. They need another adult who has suffered a real tragedy so that they can really talk about what it means to move on, whether they’re ready to move on in their lives, and what that will look like.

What about Felix? Will we see him again?

Felix is the missing ingredient. He’s in the finale, and he’s the thing that they desperately need that they don’t know they need. Clay also has a lot of apologizing to do, because he really did screw up Felix’s life. So he wants to make amends because he’s trying to become a better person and a big part of that is Shelby, so that journey is definitely not over. We love Jon and wanted to continue that story in that direction.

These back nine have really been about Alex finding out who she really is and finding her footing as a leader. Is she going to be really taking the reigns in the finale?

Yes. You’re totally right. That is the journey we set out for her, which is that she started out saying, “I’m going to the CIA.” And then she kind of got the wind knocked out of her and had to re-find her footsteps. Now at the end of the season, this is a woman who is fully leading the team, and she leads from the front, she leads with enormous power thoughtfulness, but she also goes to battle with everyone. She doesn’t lead from a desk. She’s someone who gets her hands dirty and gets in there and is willing to risk as much if not more than everyone else. That’s been her journey, and this is the culmination of that journey of Alex Parrish, who is leading this fight against this destruction of the very salvation of our democracy.

Will the finale provide closure and will it leave some things open?

It will do both. If this is the last time we get to talk with these characters and be with these characters, the audience has sight of where their journeys will take them, but like all great characters, they are unfinished. And so we wanted to honor that. If we can’t keep telling these stories, our audience will know where they might be going, but it will also be open to interpretation. But also, we left them in a place where we know where we want to pick them up, and we know how we want it to work. There’s a very definite story we want to tell with them and we really hope to because, as I said, they’re unfinished. These are characters that were built to keep going and tell engaging stories about what it means to be in the intelligence community, what it means to be American, what it means to be not American, but we also still have more love affairs and bad choices and good choices and great, great romances to go. We’re not done with that at all. We would so love to keep going.

Quantico airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

