‘Quantico’ Recap: Ryan Realizes His Place With Alex & Clay’s Life Takes A Turn

The task force sets a date to take down the Collaborators on the May 8 episode of ‘Quantico.’ Plus, Ryan and Alex have a heart-to-heart, and Shelby makes a shocking discovery about Clay!

Roarke isn’t wasting any time wielding his power as President of the United States. He’s signed more executive orders than other POTUS in history. His first order of business? The Muslim registry. He believes Claire Haas left the country weak and fragile. He wants to make America great again. (Get it?) He proposes a constitutional convention, and that’s when the task force begins to realize just how dangerous this guy is.

The Cash has disappeared, and everyone assumes it’s Roarke. Owen wants the team’s help, but Raina and Ryan aren’t going for it. Ryan’s still currently in hiding after being outed.

Meanwhile, Roarke thanks Alex for her contributions and says she’ll be rewarded. She manages to sneak back to the Farm. Since Raina and Ryan aren’t helping at the moment, Owen and Alex call in other friends — Keyes, Miranda, and Will. Miranda and Owen meet for the first time, and I already know this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. They all begin to analyze Roarke’s executive orders to find a greater plan.

A Race Against Time

Ryan is still seriously salty about Alex teaming up with Owen on her own. Raina calls him out on it BIG TIME. She makes him face the fact that he’s not mad that Alex went off the map, he’s mad who she went off the map with. Ryan and Raina eventually join the rest of the task force and get to work.

Will starts doing some digging and finds out some shocking information. He realizes that the plane crash the Collaborators orchestrated wasn’t just about making money. The Collaborators wanted to get their hands on the avionics system because it would allow them to take control of planes. Hijacking the system will allow them to turn innocent passengers into terrorists. The Collaborators will have full control of the narrative. Shelby calls Clay to ask about the optics. He says the Collaborators could easily frame a Muslim in another plane crash, which would push more Americans to support Roarke’s Muslim registry.

Clay is the only one who has the connections to get the call and response code so the task force can get in touch with pilots to ground their planes safely. Since the FBI is after Shelby as well as Ryan, Raina has herself arrested so Shelby can get off the Farm. Alex has to get the the flight numbers from Alex, and if Clay cooperates with Shelby, the task force will save thousands of innocent lives.

Shelby Gets Serious With Clay

While Alex is off getting information from Alice, Keyes and Ryan have a nice little chat about life. Keyes knows exactly how Ryan is feeling right now when it comes to Alex because he felt that way with his wife long ago. Keyes tells Ryan that he is here to challenge Alex and guiding her, not holding her back. Keyes knows it’s a blow to the ego, but Ryan will be a better man because of it.

Alex is forced to get physical with Alice to get the flight numbers. Alice actually trusted Alex. What a fool. Shelby finds her way to Clay’s hotel room, and he’s a hot mess. A very high Clay reveals Max left him, and he tries to make a pass at Shelby! When Clay doesn’t come to his senses, Shelby goes off. She tells him to be a man and not prioritize his pride over other people’s lives. He straightens up immediately and makes the call. Slay, girl!!!!

Owen and Miranda find the people controlling the planes. They alert the proper authorities to confiscate the phones of those targeted on the plane. They’re all innocent Muslim people. All the planes make an emergency landing and everyone’s safe. Working together, Miranda and Owen have become quick friends. They’ve been through very similar journeys. Their morality, decisiveness, and judgment have all been tested over the years. “I have to stop trying to make up for my past. I made choices I can’t undo them. I think you should see that, too,” Miranda says to Owen.

‘We’re All Behind You’

Shelby asks Clay to come back to the bunker with her. She’s still shocked about Max leaving him. He’s not. “She was going to leave you anyway,” he says. That’s because his heart yearns for Shelby. They nearly kiss, but Shelby pulls back. Nooooooo!

Alex and Ryan have a heart-to-heart back at The Farm. Taking what Keyes told him, Ryan tells Alex, “We’re all behind you.” Alex tells Ryan that he’s “still sexy,” opening up the window to a reunion. “You’re a great leader Alex. You see the big picture,” Ryan continues. “I’m a great soldier.” He’s realized their roles.

The FBI comes for the team, but they’re not being arrested. Roarke wants to see them! He shows their faces to the world and calls the task force members heroes! Whoa. This was his plan all along. It doesn’t matter if they’re heroes or villains to Roarke, he still wins.

He announces that the constitutional convention is in 100 days. Roarke has been in this game a long time, so he knows all the plays. Shelby tell Clay to take a breather. This war is not lost yet. Clay asks Shelby out and says, “If Rome is going to burn around us, I’d like to see it one last time with you.” Unfortunately, duty calls. Before they head back to the task force, Shelby tells him that she was going to say yes.

The task force is torn on what to do. Owen advises everyone to wait until the time is right to strike. They decide on the constitutional convention. That’s when they make their move. “So, who wants to be a terrorist?” Alex says.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Quantico? Let us know!