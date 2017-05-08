Prince Harry Is Absolutely ‘Smitten’ With Meghan Markle As They Make Out At Polo Match

REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is SO in love! That was totally apparent as he and girlfriend Meghan Markle shared sweet kisses at their first official public engagement on May 6. A body language expert tells us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s absolutely ‘smitten.’

After 10 months of dating, Prince Harry, 32, and girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35, finally made things official when she attended the Ascot polo match seated in the royal box. While she cheered her horseback playing sweetie from afar, cameras caught the two in a post-game make out session in the parking lot and the couple is more in love than ever. They were hugging, kissing and so incredibly into each other.

“Meghan is very affectionate towards Prince Harry, as evident in the photo where she can be seen pulling him towards her and she has her arms around his neck. Her arms around his neck reveals that Meghan wants to take care of him and is very supportive of him. Prince Harry’s body language indicates that he is very receptive to her and seems quite smitten by her,” body language expert Lillian Glass tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Their sweet public outing is the best look we’ve had yet on how incredibly head over heels the couple is for one another. It’s so serious that the Suits actress even scored an invite to Pippa Middleton‘s highly exclusive May 20 wedding as Harry’s plus-one, showing how significant their relationship has become.

That means she’s officially part of his royal circle, after already becoming one of his inner group of pals when she attended the Mar. 3 wedding of his close pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young in Jamaica. The way things are going, the next nuptials these two will be attending could be their own as many are saying that Harry has finally found “The One” and it’s a matter of time before he pops the question.

