‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks Fired For Allegedly Spreading Rape Rumors About Cast Members

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Phaedra Parks has reportedly been FIRED from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ after she allegedly spread rape rumors about her cast members. The Bravo network supposedly gave her the boot since they thought her allegations were ‘out of line!’

Tears were shed during the explosive finale and reunion special of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, reportedly leading Phaedra Parks, 43, to get fired from the hit show! The reality star was canned for spreading lies and rumors about cast members conspiring to rape, TMZ reports on May 8. During last night’s tension-filled episode, Porsha Williams, 35, revealed that Phaedra was the one who told her that Kandi Burruss, 40, and her husband, Todd Tucker, 43, wanted to drug Porsha and take her back to their house and take advantage of her sexually. Yikes!

New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on May 8, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Kandi was livid that her name was being dragged through the mud and she couldn’t help but get emotional. Her cast members consoled her as she discussed their growing animosity. “[Phaedra] and I, it has escalated over the years, but to repeat and say I would drug somebody, there’s multiple levels to that,” Kandi explained about their ongoing beef during season 9. “She, as a person who knows me, knows that I don’t do drugs or deal with anything with drugs. But then, on top of that, as an attorney, why would you repeat and say somebody would drug somebody?”

Porsha also slammed Phaedra for using her as a “pawn” to hurt Kandi. She admitted to feeling “set-up” by Phaedra. “I would never say something like that if I didn’t believe and trust my friend who told me in confidence that this was actually said,” she explained. “I feel really bad for Kandi.”

Even though Phaedra apologized, it’s questionable if she’ll be forgiven. Shortly before the episode aired, Phaedra revealed that she has zero regrets. “What’s meant to happen will happen,” the reality star told PEOPLE. “They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Phaedra was reportedly fired? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.