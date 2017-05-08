Paris Jackson Shows Love For Michelle Obama At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

SplashNews

Working long pig-tails braids and a rocker chic get-up, Paris Jackson and her incredible style totally stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Paris Jackson, 19, has recently broken into the style spotlight and has become an absolute fashion icon. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson went for a bold but casual look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7.

Paris rocked a ripped up, baggy T-shirt that said “Michelle My Belle,” featuring an Andy Warhol-esque picture of Michelle Obama. She wrapped a red and white plaid flannel around her hips and finished off the look with a pair ripped up boyfriend jeans. Way to keep it casual and cool, Paris!

Staying with her edgy style, Paris showed off a longer hairstyle in twin braids. Her beauty look was au naturale, done by the talented Jo Baker. Paris rocked all Marc Jacobs, using Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator to highlight her bone structure and New Nude Sheer Gel Lipstick on her lips.

Paris has been making headlines recently, from her reported deal to be the face of Calvin Klein and her newest movie role. On May 6, it was confirmed that Paris would make her Hollywood feature film debut in an Amazon Studios film alongside Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried and Thandie Newton. The 19-year-old is also coming off of her first Met Gala, where she stunned in a custom Calvin Klein gown designed by creative director Raf Simmons. 2017 is definitely looking like it will be Paris’s year!

Following Paris’s debut at the Met Gala, wearing her custom Calvin Klein, Page Six reported that she landed a seven-figure deal to be the new face of the fashion house. We’re so happy for this It Girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris Jackson’s MTV Movie & TV Awards outfit? Let us know!

