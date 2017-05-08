Nicki Minaj’s Offer To Pay Fans’ College Loans Proves She’s An Idol Amidst Feuds

REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj offered to drop major cash on her dedicated fans on May 1, and it was the most selfless act ever! Despite her countless rap feuds with Remy Ma, Trey Songz and more, she’s the ultimate role model! I think you’ll agree with me after reading this!

No matter how harsh Nicki Minaj, 34, may diss her haters in her hit songs, she’s a positive role model! She’s always been an advocate for education, and I think that her actions and messages overpower the negativity in her life.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” she tweeted to random fans around midnight on May 1. “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” I’m still shocked from these tweets!

One Twitter fan even asked Nicki to shell out $3,000 to pay for three classes and she replied, “That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!” How incredible?!

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

After answering almost a dozen fans, Nicki even offered to pay more college loans in two months. Now, that’s a class act. Do you agree with me?!

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If there’s someone who understands what it’s like to struggle with money and personal issues, it’s Nicki. She’s been candid about her poor upbringing in numerous interviews in the past. And, she’s credited her work ethic to the hard times she’s been through. Nicki has always remained humble and true to herself since she shot to stardom!

To boot, I think that she’s got a smart business mentality and a kind heart, especially when it comes to education. In 2011, when she met viral video stars, Sophia and Rosie Grace on the Ellen, she encouraged the girls to “stay in school.” She said, “Music is beautiful, but I want you to stay in school, okay? Put your books first and singing second, okay?” It’s quite obvious that the rapper cares about her fans creating a stable future for themselves.

Nicki’s also a strong advocate for women. She’s always tweeting to her fans to work hard, be bosses and create their own paths. She even went on a rant in a March 12 concert about women being treated right. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams,” she said to a packed crowd in Paris. “Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf–king way… You are important, and if a ni–a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f–k out your motherfu–ing life. Fellas, are ya’ll treating these ladies right?” What a boss, right?

Although she’s been at the center of multiple feuds — with Meek Mill, 30, Trey Songz, 32, Nick Cannon, 36, Remy Ma, 36, and Mariah Carey, 47 — Nicki’s clearly not focused on that! There’s one thing that most [if not all] of these spats had in common — Nicki didn’t make the first move! And, when she has retaliated it was all in her music.

When it comes down to it, Nicki’s selfless acts outweigh any negativity in her life. She’s proved to be a kind, giving and thoughtful person by using her celebrity to better the world. Nicki’s offers to pay fans’ college loans were just one thing in a laundry list of good deeds. Nice job, Nicki!

