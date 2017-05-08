Michelle Obama Stuns In Royal Blue Dress At ‘Profile in Courage’ Ceremony

REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama is back & better than ever! The former First Lady attended the 2017 ‘Profile in Courage’ ceremony rocking a gorgeous, royal blue one-shoulder dress. We love this look on Michelle & we missed seeing her stunning style. What did you think of her look, did you love it?

Michelle Obama, 53, headed to the 2017 Profile in Courage award ceremony in Boston on May 7th, when she opted to wear a gorgeous royal blue gown. We were so excited to see Michelle back in the spotlight and we missed her style and outfits so much. Her royal blue dress was form-fitting and featured one shoulder with a draped cape on the side. We’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe — are you guys?

Michelle loves a good blue dress and always looks fabulous in the hue. This time, she opted for a royal blue tight asymmetrical frock that had one shoulder with a long draped cape, and she even switched up her hairstyle, which we loved! She threw her hair back into a loose, middle-parted half-up, half-down do with a few pieces framing her face in the front. Seeing Michelle back in action on stage in a pretty dress, breaks our hearts into a million pieces and we love this look.

Something we did notice, is it just us, or does Michelle’s royal blue dress at the ceremony look quite similar to the one Melania Trump just wore recently? Melania opted to wear almost the same exact dress a few days ago in NYC, but her dress was a bright yellow Dior frock.

We love Michelle and her gorgeous blue dress — she never fails in the style department and we were so happy to see her all dressed up again! What did you guys think of her gorgeous blue dress — did you love it as much as we did?

