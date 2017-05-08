Pippa Middleton Insisting Meghan Markle Come To Her Wedding — Extends Full Invite

REX/Shutterstock

So exciting! Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, will now be attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding — not just the reception, which was previously reported. There is a ‘no ring, no bring’ rule for the super private ceremony, but Pippa is reportedly making an exception for Meghan. Get all the details here!

We were already looking forward to watching Pippa Middleton marry her longtime love, James Matthews, later this month, but now we’re even more excited, as a new report claims Prince Harry‘s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, 35, will be attending the ceremony!

The Telegraph and Express claim Meghan was initially only invited to the reception due to a “no ring, no bring” rule for the formal, intimate ceremony at St. Mark’s church, but Pippa is allegedly making an exception for the Suits actress, even though she and Prince Harry, 32, are not yet engaged.

And if she does end up going, this will be Meghan’s second wedding with Prince Harry. In March, she went with him to his best friend’s wedding in Jamaica.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a couple — at a public event — this past weekend, when she watched him play polo at the Audi Polo Challenge. They were also seen kissing.

