‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Rasheeda’s Mom Blasts Kirk For Not Getting A DNA Test

Don’t play games with Shirleen! On the May 8 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ Rasheeda’s mom puts Kirk on blast at Scrappy’s bachelor bash, dissing him for not taking a DNA test. Stevie J also shocks by arriving with the ‘Panamanian Goddess!’

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta starts on a happy note for the May 8 episode, suitably titled “Bachelor Bash.” Stevie is all smiles, since he just welcomed precious daughter Bonnie Bella to the world. After going home, his two older daughters are concerned about how their family dynamic is going to change. Stevie reveals he has to tell Eva, his daughter with Mimi Faust, about Bonnie. They also ask if Stevie is getting back together with Joseline Hernandez. Stevie says “I don’t know what the future holds for the two of us.” Savannah says, “I don’t mind her being my sister, but I don’t want the mother around until she apologizes to all of the girls for all of the stuff she said.”

Elsewhere, tension is flying between Yung Joc and his intern Tresure P, since she told her home girl Sina Bina about his other woman. After he was bombarded by Karlie Redd and Sina during his recent comedy show, he meets with Tresure to get to the bottom of it. Joc calls her out for telling his baby mama that Tommie Lee was there as his date. He explains, “I gave Tresure the opportunity to intern for me at the station because I felt like she had something to offer, but when all you do is bring drama and problems to the table, it’s time for us to part ways.” Uh oh!

Salsa artist @panamaniangoddessvh1 #dangerzonemanagement A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

Stevie, Lil Scrappy and Yung Joc later catch up with newcomer Gunplay at the studio. While discussing his drama with the ladies, Joc reveals that he knew Tommie’s intentions were only to make Karlie jealous all along. Luckily, the rapper isn’t mad, since he knew exactly what he was signing up for. Stevie then brags about how he’s now working with the “Panamanian Goddess,” after claiming he’s not getting back with Joseline. Were sure the Puerto Rican Princess won’t be happy about that when she finds out. Meanwhile, Scrappy reveals he’s moving to Miami after calling off his wedding to Bambi Benson. He’s also going to throw a “bachelor bash!”

Tammy Rivera decides to accept Waka Flocka‘s date offer. While talking to Bambi about it, she admits, “I want him to hurt like I hurt so that he will never do it again.” Bambi is very compassionate since she’s going through her own issues with Scrappy, admitting that she feels like he’s making everyone gang up on her. Not too far off, Momma Dee and her hubby Ernest are also at odds, especially after their blowout argument. Instead of waiting around, she decides to arrive unannounced at his mom’s house to see what’s going on. He tells her, “You don’t appreciate me as a husband.” Momma Dee quickly fires back, “Stop being a momma’s boy.”

Later, Momma Dee catches up with Scrappy and they both spill all the tea. Before revealing that he hopes to move to Miami, he talks about all of the wild drama going on around him. “Rasheeda [Frost] is heartbroken and Kirk [Frost] is laughing and talking about how he won’t take a DNA test,” he admits. The distraught look on her face proves she’s livid by Kirk’s unacceptable actions and totally on team Rasheeda! Momma Dee says, “Oh yes he will. I need to go talk to Shirleen and see what we can do about this.” Scrappy responds, “I would love to ask you not to do that.”

When Tammy’s date night with Waka finally approaches, she’s extremely nervous and has her guard up, since she doesn’t know if she can simply forget his lies, infidelities and more. He plays it cool while arriving to the movie theater, but Tammy makes it clear that she’s not impressed by his lack of effort. To her surprise, once she goes inside the room, it’s empty with a candlelit four-star meal waiting for her. Wacka even goes the extra mile by playing a romantic montage of their love story and she can’t help but get emotional. At the end, the video shows an image with all of his social media accounts and their corresponding passwords to help build trust.

The episode concludes with Scrappy’s epic bash and tons of his co-stars show up for support — except Kirk. Tammy and Rasheeda are shocked to see Stevie arriving with the Panamanian Goddess. She claims their relationship is strictly business, but everyone gives him the side eye. Later, Momma Dee arrives with Shirleen, who makes a scene while taking the stage. “I came here tonight to address my son-in-law. Where is he?” She lifts up a DNA test, instructing Scrappy and all of his friends to tell Kirk, “get one of these” to find out if he’s really Jasmine Washington‘s baby daddy. Rasheeda is humiliated after the room starts chanting “DNA” and makes a swift exit!

