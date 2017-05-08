La La Anthony Disses Carmelo On Night Out With Her Son — See Cryptic Message

Splash News

A picture tells a thousand words… so does the caption! La La Anthony seemed to throw some low key shade at her estranged husband, Carmelo on May 7! She posted a photo with their son, Kiyan and her caption may have hinted at the couple’s current relationship status! Read the message!

La La Anthony, 37, got fans worked up on May 7 when she posted a sweet tribute to a special male in her life. However, it wasn’t her estranged hubby, Carmelo, 32. “He’s the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo [below] of she and Carmelo’s son, Kiyan, 10. “#myoneandonly #myeverything #vh1 #dearmama (gold foil in my hair and I loved it),” she continued. Yikes!

La La also appeared ringless in the adorable snap, where she and Kiyan attended VH1’s 2nd annual Dear Mama. The event was held to honor moms at the Huntington Library near Pasadena, California.

Melo may have known what her heart sounded like “from the inside,” before their split in April 2017. Nonetheless, La La made it clear that her heart only belongs to Kiyan.

Fans filled the comments section with supportive messages that La La has been “handling herself well” since the split. Instagram goers even pleaded for her to forgive Melo so they can reconcile. And, there’s also one other important person who allegedly commented on her photo — Melo, himself.

The New York Knicks forward reportedly commented on the photo of his family and said, “Love yall,” according to Page Six [May 7]. If Melo really did comment on the photo, it sounds like he’s missing his ex.

The NBA player has been keeping a low profile since he and La La’s split. However, he stepped out in NYC on April 18 without his wedding ring on. To make matters worse, his bare finger was spotted just hours after La La ditched her ring too.

The news of La La and Carmelo’s split shocked the world on April 17. Shortly after the news of their breakup, it was reported that Melo has an alleged lovechild on the way. Chicago-based educator, Mia Angel Burks reportedly got pregnant with the NBA star’s child about seven months ago.

So far, neither Melo nor La La have spoken out about their split or officially filed for divorce. The former couple continues to co-parent Kiyan, and they were even spotted out together on April 21.

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Carmelo will get back together?

