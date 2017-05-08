Tyga & Kylie Jenner: His Constant Hangouts With Blac Chyna Are ‘Driving Her Crazy

FameFlyNet

Uh oh! Now that Tyga and Kylie Jenner are dunzo, he’s been spending tons of quality time ex Blac Chyna. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how it is driving the cosmetics queen crazy with anger!

Ever since Tyga, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 19, broke up, he’s been spending more time than ever with his baby mama Blac Chyna, 28. Even though it’s driving the reality star crazy, she doesn’t have to worry about them hooking up once again. “Tyga and Blac are not reconciling, as far as she’s concerned, been there done that. It didn’t work the first time round so it’s unlikely it would work a second time,”a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re hanging out because she wants them to work on developing a good relationship, for the sake of (son) King. Oh, and it helps that being seen out together ensures that they both keep firmly in the spotlight, as well as making Rob (Kardashian) and Kylie jealous. They love adding fuel to the fire and keeping everyone guessing,” our insider adds.

“Rob is super pissed, and upset, he thinks Blac is disrespecting him and trying to make him look like a fool. Deep down he still really loves her, and would kill to be back together again. He hates being a part-time father and just seeing her a couple of times a week. Rob’s missing out on so many milestones in his daughter’s life, and it breaks his heart,” our source says about the couple’s little girl Dream, six months. “As for Kylie, her emotions change as much as her hair color! One day she’s spitting mad at Tyga, calling him a loser, and wants nothing to do with him, the next she’s super sad and saying she misses him.”

“Knowing that Tyga and Blac are hanging out together is definitely going to hit a nerve with both Rob and Kylie, and drive them crazy wondering if they’re back together again or not. And, that’s exactly how Blac and Tyga like it,” our insiders says. Kylizzle has been making Tyga super jealous with her new red-hot romance with Travis Scott, 24, so no wonder her ex is looking to make her feel some hurt!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie are really done for good? Or is Travis just a rebound guy?

