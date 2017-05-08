Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky: How He Comforted Her After Pepsi Ad Backlash

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner seems to have found the perfect boyfriend in A$AP Rocky. The rapper has been a constant source of comfort for the model, who has been at the center of one controversy after another as of late. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details on how the reality star’s new man has been a ‘solid rock’ from the get-go. Read here!

When it comes to being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons Kendall Jenner, 21, can’t seem to catch a break. Fortunately, her main squeeze, A$AP Rocky, 25, is making sure to keep a smile on her face. “A$AP Rocky has proven to be a solid rock for Kendall. He’s been nothing short of a fabulous boyfriend and supportive friend from the get-go. He was the first one there to comfort Kendall when the Pepsi commercial backlash hit social media. The first one to cheer her up when things went awry with the Frye Festival, and the first one to console over her Vogue India cover drama,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How sweet!

Wow! Kendall is one lucky girl! “He has a way of making Kendall forget about her worries and look at the bigger picture. He’s constantly making her laugh, and always reminding her to be grateful for what she does have,” the source says. “A$AP even bought her a Gratitude Journal, to write down ten things she’s grateful for when she’s feeling anxious or stressed out.” What a great idea!

No wonder Kendall has been “more comfortable going public with their relationship”. Who wouldn’t want to show off such a caring boyfriend?! “A$AP has really shown his true colors to Kendall, and continues to,” the source explains. “She knows she can lean on him, and that he’ll be there 100%.” Sounds serious!

As you may recall, Vogue India caused some serious waves when they put Kendall on the cover for the magazine’s 10th anniversary. Readers were outraged that an Indian model wasn’t on the coveted cover. Needless to say Kendall still looked stunning in the pic.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised that A$AP is such a supportive and loving boyfriend to Kendall?

