Kelly Clarkson Returning To ‘American Idol’? ABC Wants Her To Judge Reboot

We’ve been waiting for a moment like this! We finally know for sure that ‘American Idol’ will be returning for a reboot on ABC and now HollywoodLife.com is hearing EXCLUSIVELY that Kelly Clarkson may be coming back!

“Kelly [Clarkson] is on the top of the list to be a judge,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the singer’s possible return to American Idol, which was recently picked up for a reboot on ABC.

@RyanSeacrest talks about the rumors of #AmericanIdol returning to TV! #KellyandRyan A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on May 8, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

“ABC loved Kelly when she judged on the show Duets and would love to have her back for the Idol return because she was so great and it would make complete sense for her to be on the panel,” the source continued.

“Her, along with Ryan [Seacrest], would give the reboot the sign off that ABC thinks the show needs for the show, and its future, to excel,” the insider said.

We would absolutely die if Kelly, 35, came back to Idol. Her being in the judge’s seat while Ryan, 42, is up on stage hosting would totally have us tuning in no matter what!

However, we aren’t sure yet whether Ryan will actually be working his way back to his Idol roots now that he’s joined Kelly Ripa, 46, as her new Live! co-host. But his new co-worker seems all for it, as she begged him to return to the powerhouse reality show on Live! on May 8.

“Whatever you want. You’re my work wife! I say yes and bow to you,” he said to her, laughing. “No, I don’t know about that part yet. We haven’t gotten that far. This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now’ — hoping somewhere it would come back.”

Ryan admitted though he doesn’t know if he can host it based on all the preparation he has to do for Live.

HollywoodLife.com reached out to an ABC rep, who declined to comment regarding Kelly’s possible return to Idol.

