Katy Perry Reveals If She’ll Drop A ‘Bad Blood’ Clapback Track: We Got To Keep it ‘Real’

Katy Perry finally dished the details on whether or not she’s recorded a response track to Taylor Swift’s explosive ‘Bad Blood’. Rumor has it that song’s about Katy. Will she clap back with one about Taylor?

Sigh. Katy Perry, 32, has decided to play it coy and answer-but-not-answer the Taylor Swift question. Katy skirted around the question of whether or not she’s responding to “Bad Blood” on her upcoming album in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She’s sort of saying that there’s no diss track.

“I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person,” Katy told Entertainment Weekly. “You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey,” she said, laughing.

Wow! So there’s no track about one person specifically on the new album. She’s trying to say that there’s no Taylor diss track, but is calling her out. It’s a really mixed message that makes us wonder if she’s just trying to take attention away from that topic. It’s never been explicitly confirmed, but Taylor has all but said that her scathing song “Bad Blood” is about her rivalry with Katy. The two became friends in 2013, but their relationship crumbled in 2013 over tour drama.

Taylor hired three dancers for her Red tour in 2012 that previously danced for Katy’s California Dreams tour in 2011. All good. Except…six months into Taylor’s tour, Katy hired them out from under her for her Prismatic World Tour. One of the dancers said that they weren’t doing a lot of dancing for Taylor, so they were happy to go with Katy. Taylor definitely wasn’t happy about that. She never mentioned Katy by name, but dragged someone who was definitely her while talking about “Bad Blood” to Rolling Stone in 2014.

The rest is history, and the women are still enemies. Katy swears up and down that there’s no mention of Taylor on her next album, though. “We got to keep it real, honey,” she says. “This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest.”

