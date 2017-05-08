Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Steps Out With New Man After She’s Caught In Bed With Him

Courtesy of Snapchat/Courtesy of Instagram

Shocking! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry may be pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby, but she was pictured getting cozy with a DIFFERENT man this weekend. She insists this new guy’s just a friend, but she did a Snapchat of them in bed together. See the pics here!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, is stirring up a lot of controversy! She’s in the home stretch of her third pregnancy and recently revealed the father of her unborn child (Chris Lopez), but she was pictured with a different man this past weekend, and they were in a very compromising position. And that’s not all — she was also pictured with the same man in LA, running errands and attending events together, according to E! News. See the pic here.

“She insisted he was just a friend, but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together,” a source told E! News. “She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know.”

Kailyn shared the picture while she was in Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards, and they weren’t doing anything scandalous in the photo except for laying in bed together, but it does seem odd, considering she’s pregnant with another man’s baby. Could this be a new love interest?

After the bed pic was posted, they each took to Twitter and said,“Get that hate out of your blood folks.”

Meanwhile, Chris Lopez — the father of Kailyn’s unborn baby — chimed in when fans started asking if the man in the photo was him. “iight thats not me lol,” he tweeted before adding, “I wanna vent but i know it aint safe.”

Javi told Radar, “It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her.” He also tweeted, “😂😂 lol I’m disgusted.”

