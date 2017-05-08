Justin Bieber Parties Poolside In Dubai — See Scorching New Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Justin Bieber is too hot to handle! The sexy singer was spotted partying in Dubai on May 7 with some friends! He soaked up the sun in a packed pool and you have to see the shirtless photos!

Work hard, play hard! Justin Bieber, 23, knows how to have a good time. Partiers in Dubai got a real treat when the singer hopped in a pool and sipped on some drinks with friends on May 7. The Biebs showed off his massive tattoo collection and he looked hotter than ever!

This was the second time Justin was spotted poolside in Dubai. On May 5, the singer also sipped on some frozen cocktails, while he caught some rays on his day off. And, he wasn’t alone! Justin chatted up a sexy brunette at Zero Gravity beach club in the United Arab Emirates. He seemed to be in great spirits, and we’re thrilled that he’s been enjoying himself!

The Biebs’ Purpose World Tour is currently in Dubai, and he’s been hard at work. On May 6, he rocked the stage at Autism Rocks Arena. He put on an incredible show and treated the crowd to his hits, “Mark My Words”, “Love Yourself”, and “Where Are U Now”.

After he played more than 100 dates on his Purpose World Tour, Justin announced his first-ever stadium tour on Ellen back in Dec. 2016. The singer will play U.S. stadiums in 2017 and the tour kicks off on Aug. 5, 2017, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The tour will wrap up in Tokyo on Sept. 24.

The Biebs recently made the news when it was rumored that he and Hailee Steinfeld, 20, were dating. The two were caught Face-timing in April 2017, and they allegedly spent some time together after the 2017 Met Gala on May 2. However, she denied the dating rumors on May 3, and revealed that their relationship is just platonic. “No I am not [dating him],” she clarified during a candid interview with Sirius XM. “We’re friends, we’ve been friends for years.” And, there you have it!

