Joseline Hernandez Defends Slamming Kylie Jenner As Style Copycat

No shame in her game! Joseline Hernandez confessed that she’s tired of ‘never getting credit’ for inspiring stars with her fierce fashion sense, during a brand new interview. The ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ star defended slamming Kylie Jenner as a style copycat!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, wants to be recognized for the fashionista she is! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently called out Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36, for stealing her style and now she’s defending her choice to put her copycats on blast. “Us girls from the streets never get the credit we deserve for inspiring fashion,” she told BET in an interview released May 8. “It is the girls in the clubs and the streets of New York and LA and Miami that makes fashion hot. Designers look at us and design clothes. Now that we have Instagram, people all over the world can see what we wear and do it too. It’s just that people don’t know it comes from us.”

The Puerto Rican Princess revealed that she had a bone to pick while co-hosting The Real last week, when she was asked about wearing the same bright purple boots as the reality star. “[Kylie] copies me. Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me,” Joseline said on May 2. Known for rocking chic styles by day and wild looks at night, the reality star definitely is fearless when it comes to her sartorial display. She revealed that nothing is going to change, explaining, “Because I am an artist, I can look all conservative during the day and be on fire with my boobs out at night!”

As we previously reported, “when Kylie heard what Joseline said about being her ‘mama’, she was like ‘who?,’” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie does not follow her fashion styles because she doesn’t really know who she is. She thinks her comments are ridiculous.”

Even though Joseline’s been a part of a fair share of drama on the reality show, she revealed that there is more to her than meets the eye. “Everyone always get the sexy side of Joseline but there is another side of me. I am a sister, a daughter and recently a mother, so I wanted to share that side of me,” she told the publication. “You get the spicy side of me on Love & Hip Hop: ATL.”

