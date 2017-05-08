Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak Given 6 Year Prison Sentence After Plea Deal

Courtesy of Instagram

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiance, Justin Hodak, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after entering into a plea deal. The decision comes after a dark legal battle that started when he threatened to kill himself after Jodie ended their year-long engagement.

On May 8, Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiance, Justin Hodak, was found guilty on two felony charges and ordered to serve six years and eight months in state prison after accepting a plea deal, according to ET.

While appearing in court in Van Nuys, California, the 35-year-old Fuller House star’s ex pleaded “no contest” on the count of possession of a deadly weapon and “no contest” on the count of falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with either force or implied force. The remaining counts, including stalking, were dismissed due to the plea deal.

Following his time in prison, Justin will spend five years on probation, according to ET. Jodie’s ex will be required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program, be prohibited from posting videos or pictures of the actress and forced to comply with a protective order.

Jodie and Justin’s legal problems started back in March when he was arrested a total of three times within a nine-day period.

The first time was on March 18, when Jodie called the cops because Justin had allegedly threatened to kill himself after they ended their year-long engagement. When the authorities responded, Justin was found with a firearm, which he was not allowed to possess due to a prior felony.

The second time was on March 24 after he allegedly violated an emergency protective order Jodie had requested after his first arrest. He was then arrested just three days later for violating the restraining order Jodie had taken out against him.

