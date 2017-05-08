‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7: If Jennifer Morrison’s Out, I’m Out

Jennifer Morrison just announced that she’s leaving ‘Once Upon A Time’ after season 6. Yes, this means Emma Swan will not be returning for a potential season 7. I’m sorry, but with Emma — the savior and one half of Captain Swan — not in the picture, I just can’t see myself watching the show.

We all know how this goes. We saw it on One Tree Hill when Hilarie Burton, 34, and Chad Michael Murray, 35, left and when Nina Dobrev, 27, left The Vampire Diaries. When core characters leave a beloved show, it is not the same. No matter how hard the writers try. Don’t deny it, you know it’s true.

Jennifer Morrison, 38, has confirmed that she’s quitting Once Upon A Time after season 6 and will only appear in one episode if season 7 happens. At the end of the day, Emma Swan is the center of the show. She’s daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, the product of true love, the savior, and the other half of Captain Swan. Hook and Emma just got married in the musical episode, and it really upsets me that we’re not going to get the chance to see them living out their married life or a Captain Swan baby.

Season 7 isn’t official, but I just don’t think I can continue watching the show. I’ve heard that the creators want to reboot the show in season 7, and honestly, I don’t know if I want to watch that. According to HL’s sister site Deadline, Colin O’Donoghue, 36, is expected to return next season, but what is he going to do?! He’s married to Emma, but he’s just going to go off on another journey? We’re just going to try and forget the Captain Swan wedding altogether?

I guess the show could go back in time before Emma was in the picture, but the show is just going to feel empty without her. Maybe I’ll change my mind about watching a season 7, but for right now, I’m leaning towards a no.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the show should end without Jennifer Morrison? Let me know!