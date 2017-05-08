‘Once Upon A Time’ Shocker: Jennifer Morrison Leaving After Season 6

Oncers never saw this one coming. Jennifer Morrison shockingly announced that she will be leaving ‘Once Upon A Time’ after season 6 in a lengthy Instagram post on May 8. What does this mean for Emma Swan?!

“As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on Once Upon A Time, I was faced with a significant decision,” Jennifer Morrison, 38, wrote in her Instagram message. “ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on. Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on Once Upon A Time has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show.”

Yes, this is real. Jennifer is doing what Nina Dobrev, 28, did with The Vampire Diaries. Jennifer has played the beloved Emma Swan since the pilot episode. Over the course of 6 seasons, Emma has become near and dear to our hearts. From finding out she’s the savior to finding true love with Hook, Emma’s had quite the journey.

Even though she’s leaving the show, Jennifer said she will still be attending fan conventions when she can. If Once Upon A Time does get renewed for season 7, she has agreed to appear in one episode.

So what does this mean for the show, if OUAT does get picked up? Emma and Hook just got married in the musical episode. Does this mean Colin O’Donoghue, 36, is on his way out, too? We’ll just have to wait and see what the creators and ABC decides!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the show can go on without Emma? Let us know!