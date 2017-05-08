Beyonce & Jay Z Keeping Sex Of Twins A Secret — Are They Hinting With Color Scheme?

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

While Beyonce & Jay Z are keeping the sex of their twins on the DL, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the expectant parents do know what they’re having — AND it looks like they’ve accidentally been dropping a subtle hint! Find out here what the sex of one of the babies most likely is.

It’s no secret Beyonce, 35, is psyched to become a three-time mom super soon. But although the singer has been regularly flaunting her baby bump on social media since announcing she and Jay Z, 47, were expecting twins back in February, there’s one thing that has remained top secret — the sexes of their bundles of joy! and apparently, that’s exactly how the power couple want it.

“Both Bey and Jay know the sex of the babies, but they’re keeping mum and not telling a soul,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s looking pretty certain though that at least one of the babies is going to be a boy, as there’s a heck of a lot of blue-colored baby things springing up around the house suddenly.” Aw! Looks like even Beyonce and Jay Z can’t keep EVERYTHING hidden. Already the proud parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5, we’re so excited the duo will most likely now be getting a son as well.

Fans also seem convinced Bey is having a boy as she’s been wearing a lot of blue in her pregnancy pics AND incorporating blue into her photos — like when she added pretty blue flowers to the border of one of her maternity photo shoots. She also recently wore the exact same earrings from her 2008 music video “If I Were a Boy,” which had fans totally freaking out.

And while Beyonce and Jay patiently wait for their little ones’ arrival, Jay has been a doting hubby — even through Queen Bee’s crazy morning sickness. “Beyonce and Jay are happier than they have ever been, despite the pregnancy being a lot more difficult than they anticipated.,” our source added.

“Bey suffered from extreme morning sickness right up till the end of her second trimester, and was totally zapped of all energy. Jay has really stepped up to the plate and is waiting on her hand and foot. Beyonce is his princess, and she’s carrying the most precious cargo ever, so he’s determined to help and support her as much as possible.” Can anyone say #RelationshipGoals?

