Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Expecting First Baby Together — See Announcement

Courtesy of Instagram

And baby makes three! Country superstar Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first child together. We’ve got the details on how they made the precious announcement.

Aww!!! We couldn’t be happier for Jason Aldean, 40, and his wife Brittany Kerr, 28, as the couple is expecting their first child together. They broke the news on May 8, simultaneously posting Instagram photos and messages about the wonderful news.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!” the former American Idol contestant shared along with a photo wearing a “Baby Mama” shirt while Jason sweetly held on to her growing bump in a tee that said “Baby Daddy.”

Oh wow, it sounds like the couple had problems conceiving as she detailed how heartbreaking their journey to become parents has been. The pair has been married for two years so they’ve no doubt been wanting to bring a little one into their world.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Jason has two daughters —Kendyl and Keeley –by his first wife, high school sweetheart Jessica Ussery. While Brittany’s Instagram photo was touching and sweet with the couple on a sofa surrounded by pink and blue balloons, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer had a little more fun with his announcement.

The photo showed his wife in short-shorts sitting on their kitchen counter with her gorgeous long legs extended over the top of a stove, while the open oven door showed a bun inside. The couple is seen holding their dogs while Jason captioned the pic, “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better.” Considering he just won Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs on Apr. 2, he’s having one heck of a 2017!

HollywoodLifers, share your congrats and joy for Brittany and Jason in our comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.