Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Expecting First Baby Together — See Announcement

Courtesy of Instagram

And baby makes three! Country superstar Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first child together. We’ve got the details on how they made the precious announcement.

Aww!!! We couldn’t be happier for Jason Aldean, 40, and his wife Brittany Kerr, 28, as the couple is expecting their first child together. They broke the news on May 8, simultaneously posting Instagram photos and messages about the wonderful news.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!” the former American Idol contestant shared along with a photo wearing a “Baby Mama” shirt while Jason sweetly held on to her growing bump in a tee that said “Baby Daddy.”

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

