Congrats? Cardi B is allegedly pregnant, according to a shocking new report on May 8! And, her rumored boyfriend, rapper, Offset may be the father! See the photos of her alleged baby bump!

Cardi B, 24, and Migos rapper, Offset, 22, [aka, Kiari Cephus], may be parents! Cardi, who performed in Fayetteville, NC over the May 6 weekend, reportedly had a baby bump! CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE.

During her wild shows, Cardi’s security team was allegedly given strict orders that no one was allowed to smoke weed, cigarettes, or Black & Milds near her, according to MediaTakeOut. Cardi also did not drink alcohol all weekend, as reported by the site, which claimed that she was “glowing.”

While the site claimed that Cardi appeared to be pregnant, we’re not too sure what to believe. The rapper posted videos from her NC show in a skintight black dress. And, we thought her tummy appeared flat and toned! Cardi seriously looked incredible!

While Cardi and Offset have yet to confirm their relationship, they seem to be going strong. The hip hop pair were spotted out together at a Met Gala after party on May 1. Just before their PDA appearance, there were rumors swirling that the two had ended their fling. So, what’s going on?!

Cardi B and Offset first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. Then, they fueled the steamy speculation when they collaborated musically on Feb. 21. The duo released their hit single, “Lick” from her second mixtape, Gangsta B–ch Music Vol. 2.

Cardi B and Offset have yet to speak out about the baby speculation. IF Cardi is pregnant, this is will be first child. It is unclear if Offset has any children of his own. However, in the beginning of Jan. 2016, two women allegedly came forward with claims that the rapper got them pregnant. One woman even reportedly took to Instagram to put Offset on blast. She allegedly uploaded a photo of a paternity test, which claimed that Offset was the father of her baby girl.

