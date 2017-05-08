Wow! Harry Styles completely blew us away today, May 8, with his music video for ‘Sign of the Times’ — you know, the video that his fans have been waiting to see ever since he first dropped the song on April 7! Check it out here!

Harry Styles, 23, sure knows how to get us worked up. The former One Direction star dropped his music video for his very first solo single “Sign of the Times” today, May 8, and all we can say is — whoa. We already knew it was going to be good based on the promo he released on May 6 that showed featured shots of the most picturesque landscapes — including glistening waterfalls, lush forests and majestic mountain tops. But one thing that was missing was Harry. Boo! Well, not anymore!

We caught a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the video on April 4 when Harry was seen filming the video while hanging from a helicopter and flying over a body of water in Scotland. Yeah, we kinda got the message then that the video for the hit was bound to be epic.

If Harry was willing to risk his life to give fans the thrill of watching him soaring through the air than we just new it was going to be spectacular.

Of course, Harry did not disappoint and that has only made us all the more excited for his debut album Harry Styles to drop on May 12. Especially because his first solo tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour, sold out in SECONDS, and, uh, we didn’t get tickets.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s music video for “Sign of the Times”? Was it everything you were hoping for? Give us all your thoughts below!