Harry Styles Buying $8.7 Million NYC Apartment Near Taylor Swift? See Lavish Place

It looks like another famous face is relocating to New York City! Harry Styles reportedly dropped nearly $9 million on a luxurious apartment in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood…and it’s a pretty sweet pad!

Harry Styles, 23, purchased an apartment at 443 Greenwich Street in New York CIty for $8.71 million, according to The Real Deal. The deal actually reportedly went down last year — records show that Harry’s personal assistant, Emma Spring, is listed as the trustee on the deed for the apartment.

The 23-year-old’s decision to purchase property in this area isn’t that surprising, as he was seen looking for real estate around there as far back as June 2015. The site reports that Harry didn’t close a deal on the 2,868 square-foot apartment until 2016, though.

He’s in good company in the building, as Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also all have property there. OH, and Harry’s ex, Taylor Swift, 27, has a place in a building that’s just a seven minute walk away. Hmmm…

The apartment features three bedrooms, along with an indoor pool, gym, spa and playroom. The living room, dining room, bathroom and kitchen are all wide and spacious, as well.

Harry, who debuted his first solo single, “Sign of the Times,” at the beginning of April, will release his first, solo studio album on May 12. So far, he’s shared two other songs aside from the lead single, and fans are clearly liking what they’ve heard — they sold out his first tour in seconds! Don’t worry if you didn’t get tickets, though…Harry promised he’ll be back on the road for us next year!

